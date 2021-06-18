AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jun. 18.

Friday, Jun. 18 10:00 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee travels to Pierce County, visiting Sea Mar Puyallup Medical Clinic (10:00 AM PDT), tours Orting Veterans Tiny Home Village and Veterans Farm (11:15 AM PDT), and visits Bacon & Eggs Skatepark in Wilkeson (1:00 PM PDT)

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Tara Lee, Washington Gov. Inslee communications, tara.lee@wa.gov.gov, 1 360 902 4136;

Media interested in coverage for any stop should RSVP with josie.ellison@gov.wa.gov by 8:15 AM Friday

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 18 4:00 PM Seattle Fire Department pop-up coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination clinic

Location: The Christ Spirit Church, 6115 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kelsey Nyland, City of Seattle, Kelsey.Nyland@seattle.gov

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 18 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q1 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345

Saturday, Jun. 19 1:00 PM Juneteenth ’21 Freedom March and Celebration – King County Equity Now and Africatown Community Land Trust hold second annual Juneteenth21 Freedom March and Celebration. March begins at 23rd and Madison (1:00 PM PDT) followed by a celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park (3:00 PM PDT)

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://kingcountyequitynow.com

Contacts: King County Equity Now, press@kingcountyequitynow.com

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 19 1:15 PM Seattle Fire Department pop-up coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination clinic

Location: The Christ Spirit Church, 6115 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kelsey Nyland, City of Seattle, Kelsey.Nyland@seattle.gov

Saturday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. – Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that designates the day as a federal holiday