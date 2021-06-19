Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percent to 3% from April to May as the coronavirus pandemic fades. The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that the total number of people unemployed has dropped nearly 63% compared to a year ago. The state’s labor force grew a tenth of a percent to 901,494 in May as people continue moving to Idaho. Of those, 874,143 are employed, boosting total employment by two-tenths of a percent. Just over 27,000 people are looking for work. The labor force participation rate comprised of those 16 years and older working or looking for work remained unchanged at 62.7%.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho couple who won $50,000 playing the Idaho Lottery last spring defied the odds by winning an additional $200,000 this month. Idaho Lottery officials say Diane Chavez and her husband won the latest prize after purchasing a ticket in Nampa, where they live. Lottery officials say the chances of winning the $200,000 prize with the Scratch ticket are one in 169,208. The couple isn’t the first double-winner in Idaho. Lottery officials say an Idaho woman in February bought two six-figure winning lottery tickets in two days from different stores in two cities. Officials put the odds of that happening at one in 282.5 million.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will observe the new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery. Gov. Brad Little in a proclamation Thursday says the state will recognize Juneteenth, or June 19, as required by Idaho law. The Republican governor says state offices will be closed Friday because the holiday falls on a Saturday this year. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the bill creating the new holiday that passed the House 415-14 on Wednesday and the Senate unanimously the day before. Idaho’s entire Congressional delegation voted for the new holiday.

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A utility proposes to build six wind farms that could supply enough electricity for over 1 million homes in Wyoming and other states by 2024. Portland, Oregon-based PacifiCorp announced the plan this week. The wind farms would add more than 1,600 megawatts of power capacity in Wyoming. Combined with PacifiCorp’s plans for solar, battery power and transmission proposals, the utility would add 3,200 megawatts of capacity. PacifiCorp isn’t saying yet where specifically the projects will be built. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the proposals would concentrate wind development in Wyoming and Idaho, and solar and battery development in Utah and Oregon.