Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ryan Crouser broke a 31-year-old world record in the shot put at U.S. Olympic trials with a heave of 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches (23.37 meters) that also qualified him for the Tokyo Games. The 28-year-old Crouser will defend his Olympic title next month. He broke the record set by American Randy Barnes, whose mark of 75-10 1/4, set on May 20, 1990, was one of the oldest in the record books. When Crouser’s fourth try plunked into the dirt, the quarter-filled stadium sent out a collective gasp. About a half-minute passed while officials checked the distance. When it came up on the board, he was mobbed by his competitors over near the circle.

SEATTLE (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi threw four-hit ball over seven innings, Seattle batted around during a four-run first inning and the Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1. Kikuchi earned his 10th quality start in 12 appearances while sending the Rays to their fourth straight loss, matching their season high. The Japanese left-hander struck out six and recorded 13 infield outs as he helped the Mariners to their fifth win in six games. He’s given up seven hits and one run with 12 strikeouts over 14 innings in his last two starts.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Shelby Houlihan’s quest to overturn her doping suspension in time to run at this year’s Olympic trials is over. Houlihan’s request for an emergency order from Switzerland’s highest court was turned down Friday because the court didn’t have the original decision to reference in order to make its own judgment. The Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport announced earlier this week it had banned Houlihan for four years after international testers found traces of the performance enhancer nandrolone in her system. Houlihan says the positive test came because she ate a pork burrito hours before the test.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sprinter Trayvon Bromell was once right there with the best in the world, including Usain Bolt, but he has dealt with a nagging heel injury since 2016. The injury led to two surgeries, countless hours of rehab and thoughts that possibly he may never be the same sprinter again. But now the 25-year-old Bromell is finally healthy again and very well might be the one to catch at the Tokyo Games this summer. His first step is earning a spot on the team this weekend at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene. Oregon.