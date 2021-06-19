ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:Idaho Cash
02-05-24-39-45
(two, five, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $97,000Lotto America
24-35-39-42-45, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 5
(twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five; Star Ball: six; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $7.22 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $40 millionPick 3 Day
1-9-4
(one, nine, four)Pick 3 Night
6-0-2
(six, zero, two)Pick 4 Day
4-7-3-9
(four, seven, three, nine)Pick 4 Night
9-1-8-9
(nine, one, eight, nine)Powerball
04-22-35-38-39, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(four, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $52 millionWeekly Grand
06-07-08-18-31
(six, seven, eight, eighteen, thirty-one)
