ID Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

02-05-24-39-45

(two, five, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $97,000

Lotto America

24-35-39-42-45, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 5

(twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five; Star Ball: six; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $7.22 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Pick 3 Day

1-9-4

(one, nine, four)

Pick 3 Night

6-0-2

(six, zero, two)

Pick 4 Day

4-7-3-9

(four, seven, three, nine)

Pick 4 Night

9-1-8-9

(nine, one, eight, nine)

Powerball

04-22-35-38-39, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(four, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $52 million

Weekly Grand

06-07-08-18-31

(six, seven, eight, eighteen, thirty-one)