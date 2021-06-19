AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 19.

Saturday, Jun. 19 11:00 AM Shiny Side Up Motorcycle Rally – Shiny Side Up Motorcycle Rally, presented by the Idaho State Police and Grand Teton Harley Davidson, with safety training and techniques designed for riders of all skill levels

Location: Hillcrest High School, 2800 Owen St, Ammon, ID

Saturday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. – Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that designates the day as a federal holiday