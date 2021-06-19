Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT

Idaho unemployment rate drops to 3% as pandemic fades

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percent to 3% from April to May as the coronavirus pandemic fades. The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that the total number of people unemployed has dropped nearly 63% compared to a year ago. The state’s labor force grew a tenth of a percent to 901,494 in May as people continue moving to Idaho. Of those, 874,143 are employed, boosting total employment by two-tenths of a percent. Just over 27,000 people are looking for work. The labor force participation rate comprised of those 16 years and older working or looking for work remained unchanged at 62.7%.

DOUBLE LOTTERY WINNERS

Southwestern Idaho couple wins second large lottery prize

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho couple who won $50,000 playing the Idaho Lottery last spring defied the odds by winning an additional $200,000 this month. Idaho Lottery officials say Diane Chavez and her husband won the latest prize after purchasing a ticket in Nampa, where they live. Lottery officials say the chances of winning the $200,000 prize with the Scratch ticket are one in 169,208. The couple isn’t the first double-winner in Idaho. Lottery officials say an Idaho woman in February bought two six-figure winning lottery tickets in two days from different stores in two cities. Officials put the odds of that happening at one in 282.5 million.

JUNETEENTH-IDAHO

Idaho recognizes Juneteenth, holiday marking end of slavery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will observe the new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery. Gov. Brad Little in a proclamation Thursday says the state will recognize Juneteenth, or June 19, as required by Idaho law. The Republican governor says state offices will be closed Friday because the holiday falls on a Saturday this year. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the bill creating the new holiday that passed the House 415-14 on Wednesday and the Senate unanimously the day before. Idaho’s entire Congressional delegation voted for the new holiday.

WIND POWER PROJECTS

PacifiCorp proposes big build of Rocky Mountain region wind

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A utility proposes to build six wind farms that could supply enough electricity for over 1 million homes in Wyoming and other states by 2024. Portland, Oregon-based PacifiCorp announced the plan this week. The wind farms would add more than 1,600 megawatts of power capacity in Wyoming. Combined with PacifiCorp’s plans for solar, battery power and transmission proposals, the utility would add 3,200 megawatts of capacity. PacifiCorp isn’t saying yet where specifically the projects will be built. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the proposals would concentrate wind development in Wyoming and Idaho, and solar and battery development in Utah and Oregon.

SHOSHONE NATION-HUNTING RIGHTS

Northwestern Band of Shoshone sues Idaho over hunting rights

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation is suing Idaho Gov. Brad Little and state wildlife officials in federal court, contending the state has wrongly denied the tribe hunting rights guaranteed by the 1868 Treaty of Fort Bridger. The lawsuit, filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court earlier this week, asks a judge to declare that the Northwestern Band is protected under the treaty, and so its members have the right to hunt on unoccupied lands. Attorneys for the state didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Northwestern Band historically hunted, gathered and fished in an area including southeastern and southern Idaho, western Wyoming and northern Utah.

BOISE-CARBON NEUTRAL

Boise officials set goal of being carbon neutral by 2050

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials have approved a plan for Boise government to be carbon neutral by 2035 and the entire city by 2050 to fight climate change. The Boise City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the Climate Action Roadmap. The plan includes a goal for government to use only clean electricity by 2030. Carbon neutrality means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero.” The goal is to reduce carbon dioxide, the main heat-trapping gas warming the atmosphere. Ways to meet carbon neutrality include such things as switching to electric vehicles or sequestering carbon dioxide by planting trees that store carbon. The plan also calls for using less energy, traveling less and reducing waste.