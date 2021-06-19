Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 4:07 PM

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bend 69, Eagle Point 44

Bonanza 63, Chiloquin 41

Clackamas 55, Central Catholic 54

Gresham 56, David Douglas 54

Hidden Valley 55, North Valley 42

Illinois Valley 62, Lost River 29

North Lake 56, Prospect 31

Reynolds 85, Sandy 70

Sheridan 78, Nestucca 69, OT

Siletz Valley Early College 58, Mohawk 32

West Linn 82, Lake Oswego 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookings-Harbor vs. Myrtle Point, ccd.

Dufur vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.

Grant Union vs. Powder Valley, ccd.

McKenzie vs. Eddyville, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonanza 43, Chiloquin 17

Central Linn 55, Jefferson 33

Crane 52, Lakeview 20

Hermiston 65, Southridge, Wash. 28

North Lake 59, Prospect 21

Oakland 30, Oakridge 27

Phoenix 42, Henley 31

Wells 48, Jefferson PDX 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. Mapleton, ccd.

Century vs. Centennial, ccd.

Grant Union vs. Powder Valley, ccd.

McKenzie vs. Eddyville, ccd.

Santiam Christian vs. Cascade Christian, ccd.

Triangle Lake vs. Crow, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

