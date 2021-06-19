Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bend 69, Eagle Point 44
Bonanza 63, Chiloquin 41
Clackamas 55, Central Catholic 54
Gresham 56, David Douglas 54
Hidden Valley 55, North Valley 42
Illinois Valley 62, Lost River 29
North Lake 56, Prospect 31
Reynolds 85, Sandy 70
Sheridan 78, Nestucca 69, OT
Siletz Valley Early College 58, Mohawk 32
West Linn 82, Lake Oswego 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookings-Harbor vs. Myrtle Point, ccd.
Dufur vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.
Grant Union vs. Powder Valley, ccd.
McKenzie vs. Eddyville, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonanza 43, Chiloquin 17
Central Linn 55, Jefferson 33
Crane 52, Lakeview 20
Hermiston 65, Southridge, Wash. 28
North Lake 59, Prospect 21
Oakland 30, Oakridge 27
Phoenix 42, Henley 31
Wells 48, Jefferson PDX 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. Mapleton, ccd.
Century vs. Centennial, ccd.
Grant Union vs. Powder Valley, ccd.
McKenzie vs. Eddyville, ccd.
Santiam Christian vs. Cascade Christian, ccd.
Triangle Lake vs. Crow, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
