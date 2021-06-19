WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

Hit 5

05-11-18-35-37

(five, eleven, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

05-09-15-17-33-36-37-42-48-49-53-56-58-64-67-68-71-72-75-76

(five, nine, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-six)

Lotto

05-17-21-24-39-40

(five, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million

Match 4

06-10-21-22

(six, ten, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

04-22-35-38-39, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(four, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $52 million