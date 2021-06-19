Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Saturday, Jun. 19 1:00 PM Juneteenth ’21 Freedom March and Celebration – King County Equity Now and Africatown Community Land Trust hold second annual Juneteenth21 Freedom March and Celebration. March begins at 23rd and Madison (1:00 PM PDT) followed by a celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park (3:00 PM PDT)

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://kingcountyequitynow.com

Contacts: King County Equity Now, press@kingcountyequitynow.com

Saturday, Jun. 19 1:15 PM Seattle Fire Department pop-up coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination clinic

Location: The Christ Spirit Church, 6115 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kelsey Nyland, City of Seattle, Kelsey.Nyland@seattle.gov

Saturday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. – Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that designates the day as a federal holiday

Monday, Jun. 21 9:30 AM Seattle City Council meetings – Seattle City Council remote meetings, including briefing (9:20 AM PDT) and regular meeting (2:00 PM PDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

Monday, Jun. 21 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Suzan DelBene discusses Child Tax Credit payments – Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene and WestSide Baby Executive Director Sarah Cody Roth hold a press conference on monthly Child Tax Credit payments and ‘what families need to know’

Location: El Centro De La Raza, 2524 16th Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://delbene.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repdelbene

Contacts: Nick Martin , Office of Rep. Suzan DelBene, Nick.Martin@mail.house.gov, 1 202 603 9079

Media can begin setting up at 10:30 AM