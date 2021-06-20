Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — A man sought in the killings of three people after a hit-and-run crash near a casino and a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city is still at large. A prosecutor said the suspect wasn’t found after a manhunt Friday, and he’s considered armed and dangerous. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the man is suspected of killing a person and stealing their truck before running over two people Friday near a casino in the city of North Bend, leaving one of them dead. He’s then accused of shooting and killing someone inside a cannabis shop. Frasier says the suspect hasn’t been identified.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle is extending the city’s coronavirus moratorium on evictions through Sept. 30. Initially established in March 2020, the moratorium is an attempt by the city to stave off evictions of people who lost jobs because of the pandemic and fell behind on their rent payments. The Seattle Times reports the extension announced Friday is the fifth Mayor Jenny Durkan has ordered. Seattle’s moratorium applies to residential, nonprofit and small-business tenants, with small businesses defined as those with 50 or fewer employees. Most evictions are prohibited for those tenants, including evictions for nonpayment of rent, though tenants remain obligated to pay rent and can accumulate debt.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — City leaders in Lake Oswego and Tigard in Oregon and Anacortes in Washington are among the communities asking residents to reduce their water use during a chlorine shortage. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the chemical used in small amounts by water treatment facilities to prevent harmful bacteria growth in drinking water supply. State officials say they have a plan to help water districts across Oregon get the chlorine they need if their stockpiles run low and there’s no threat to the water the public depends on. The shortage occurred after a power outage earlier this month at the Westlake chemical facility in Longview, Washington, the main provider of chlorine for Oregon.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A second Republican in the Oregon Senate is facing a recall effort after showing up to oppose a gun-control bill earlier this year. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that this week a Mount Vernon veteran named Patrick Kopke-Hales initiated a petition process that, if successful, could force a recall election against state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale. Findley was one of six Republicans to attend a March 25 floor session, granting quorum to supermajority Democrats against the wishes of many gun rights supporters. Though Findley spoke forcefully against Senate Bill 554 that day, Democrats passed the proposal to create new gun storage laws, ban guns in the Capitol and Portland International Airport, and allow Oregon schools and universities to implement their own bans.