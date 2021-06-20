Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford scored the winning run on Mitch Haniger’s 10th-inning single and hit a grand slam to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5. Tampa Bay pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe tied it 5-all with a solo home run in the top of the ninth off Kendall Graveman. Crawford had a chance to end it in the bottom of the inning but struck out with a man on third. He took second in the bottom of the 10th as the designated baserunner and scored on Haniger’s single to left field off J.P. Feyereisen for Seattle’s third straight victory and sixth in its last seven. It was the Mariners’ 16th come-from-behind win this season.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson breezed to a win in the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials to secure her spot at the Tokyo Games. Richardson, with her long hair colored orange, finished in a time of 10.86 seconds. Javianne Oliver was runner-up in 10.99 and Teahna Daniels took third in 11.03. The 21-year-old Richardson is big on hair color, just like two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica. Richardson also draws inspiration from the late Florence Griffith Joyner, which is a reason why she wears her nails so long. The favorite entering the meet, Richardson is now on a list of American champions that includes world-record holder Griffith Joyner.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Were it not for Shelby Houlihan and her head-scratching case involving a pork burrito, the talk of doping might very well be Brianna McNeal. Like Houlihan, McNeal, the defending Olympic champion in the 100-meter hurdles, has been hit with a ban that places her future in jeopardy. Like Houlihan, McNeal’s case has wound through the international drug-testing organization and made its way to the the supreme court for sports. Unlike Houlihan, McNeal had a place on the starting line at the Olympic trials Saturday even though she has been found guilty of a doping-rules violation. What the cases have in common is true of so many doping cases: They are intricate, confusing and often portray the entire system as rigged or, in the worst telling of it, corrupt.

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders extended the longest unbeaten start to a season in team history with a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy. Yeimar Gómez Andrade also scored as the MLS-leading Sounders overcame an early deficit and improved to 6-0-3, matching the eighth-longest unbeaten start in league history. The Galaxy set the MLS record in 1996 with a 12-0 start. Sacha Kljestan converted a penalty for the Galaxy, who had numerous chances to even it in the waning minutes. LA dropped to 5-3-0 with two losses against Seattle.