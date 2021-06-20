Idaho Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Tuesday, Jun. 22 10:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little hosts ‘Capital for a Day’ event in Driggs – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts ‘Capital for a Day’ event with Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, Department of Labor Director Jani Revier, Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever, Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey, Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton, Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould, Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator John Chatburn, Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams, representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation, and representatives from Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Transportation Department, and the Northwest Power Council

Location: Senior Center, 60 S Main St, Driggs, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686