Oregon Daybook

——————–

Monday, Jun. 21 1:00 PM Oregon State University wildfire/drought experts discuss upcoming wildfire season – Oregon State University wildfire/drought experts hold media forum on ‘their research and what we can expect as this fire season hits full swing’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://oregonstate.edu/, https://twitter.com/oregonstate

Contacts: Steve Lundeberg, Oregon State University, steve.lundeberg@oregonstate.edu, 1 541 737 4039

Via Zoom: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/95822649104?pwd=TzZnL3cxRFFJZ2M0bC8va1Z3RzkwZz09

——————–

Monday, Jun. 21 2:00 PM Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission executive session – Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission virtual executive session for an annual performance evaluation of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Curt Melcher

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.dfw.state.or.us/

Contacts: Michelle Tate, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Michelle.L.Tate@odfw.oregon.gov, 1 503 507 5546

——————–

Monday, Jun. 21 – Wednesday, Jun. 23 ESOP Association National Conference – ESOP Association National Conference and Awards Ceremony, with speakers include Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith, and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Guzman * Organization is the national trade association for companies with employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs)

Location: Marriott Marquis Washington, DC, 901 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.esopassociation.org, #TEANATIONAL2021

Contacts: ESOP Association, meetings@esopassociation.org, 1 202 293 2971