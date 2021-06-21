Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has come out with his first videos announcing his campaign to become governor of Idaho. Bundy said he wants to defend Idaho from President “Joe Biden and those in the Deep State that control him” because they “are going to try to take away our gun rights, freedom of religion, parental rights, and more — and further violate the Constitution in unimaginable ways — even more than they’ve already done.” Last month, Bundy filed documents with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office to run as a Republican in the 2022 gubernatorial primary.

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Searchers in Grand Teton National Park have scaled back efforts to find a hiker missing for almost two weeks. Grand Teton officials say park staff will continue to patrol the backcountry for 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin in a “continuous but limited mode.” McLaughlin apparently went for a hike June 8 and didn’t show up for work a couple days later. Park officials began to focus their search June 13 after finding his vehicle at a trailhead. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the most recent credible sighting of him was on the afternoon of June 8 on a trail headed into a canyon.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percent to 3% from April to May as the coronavirus pandemic fades. The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that the total number of people unemployed has dropped nearly 63% compared to a year ago. The state’s labor force grew a tenth of a percent to 901,494 in May as people continue moving to Idaho. Of those, 874,143 are employed, boosting total employment by two-tenths of a percent. Just over 27,000 people are looking for work. The labor force participation rate comprised of those 16 years and older working or looking for work remained unchanged at 62.7%.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho couple who won $50,000 playing the Idaho Lottery last spring defied the odds by winning an additional $200,000 this month. Idaho Lottery officials say Diane Chavez and her husband won the latest prize after purchasing a ticket in Nampa, where they live. Lottery officials say the chances of winning the $200,000 prize with the Scratch ticket are one in 169,208. The couple isn’t the first double-winner in Idaho. Lottery officials say an Idaho woman in February bought two six-figure winning lottery tickets in two days from different stores in two cities. Officials put the odds of that happening at one in 282.5 million.