Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man has been sentenced to five years in prison for helping to set a police cruiser on fire and stealing a rifle from another police car during the May 2020 unrest in Seattle. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Richard Jones told Tyre Wayne Means Jr. that his conduct was “reckless, destructive and extremely dangerous to those who were there for peaceful protest.” Means was captured on video lighting a paper towel and putting it in a patrol car while others poured accelerants on the flames, setting the car ablaze. He reached into another patrol car, pulled out a rifle bag and ran.

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Officials were searching for a man who fell into Lake Washington near Kirkland. The 32-year-old and two other men were on an inner tube being pulled by a boat near O.O. Denny Park when they fell into the water around 6 p.m. Sunday. That’s according to King County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer. Two of the men were rescued and taken to the hospital with injuries that were deemed not life-threatening. Officials and search and rescue volunteers were unable to find the third man before sunset Sunday. They planned to resume their search Monday morning.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle is extending the city’s coronavirus moratorium on evictions through Sept. 30. Initially established in March 2020, the moratorium is an attempt by the city to stave off evictions of people who lost jobs because of the pandemic and fell behind on their rent payments. The Seattle Times reports the extension announced Friday is the fifth Mayor Jenny Durkan has ordered. Seattle’s moratorium applies to residential, nonprofit and small-business tenants, with small businesses defined as those with 50 or fewer employees. Most evictions are prohibited for those tenants, including evictions for nonpayment of rent, though tenants remain obligated to pay rent and can accumulate debt.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — City leaders in Lake Oswego and Tigard in Oregon and Anacortes in Washington are among the communities asking residents to reduce their water use during a chlorine shortage. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the chemical used in small amounts by water treatment facilities to prevent harmful bacteria growth in drinking water supply. State officials say they have a plan to help water districts across Oregon get the chlorine they need if their stockpiles run low and there’s no threat to the water the public depends on. The shortage occurred after a power outage earlier this month at the Westlake chemical facility in Longview, Washington, the main provider of chlorine for Oregon.