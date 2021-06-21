Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 for a four-game sweep. The Rays owned the best record in the majors before their current six-game losing streak. Long’s first homer of the season came against Diego Castillo. Dylan Moore started Seattle’s 10th with a bunt hit when Castillo’s throw to third was too late to catch designated runner Taylor Trammell, who was pinch-running for Ty France. Trammell then got caught in a rundown between third and home on Jake Bauers’ grounder for the first out. Luis Torrens drew a walk to load the bases and Jake Fraley popped out before Long’s shot to right field.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Allyson Felix made her fifth Olympic team when she finished second in the 400 meters at U.S. track trials. The 35-year-old Felix made up ground on the home stretch but couldn’t catch winner Quanera Hayes, who finished in a time of 49.78 seconds. Felix’s time was 50.02. Wadeline Jonathas was third. Shortly after finishing and seeing her place, the 35-year-old Felix kicked her legs in celebration while laying on the track. Soon after, she picked up her young daughter, Camryn. Felix has won six Olympic gold medals and three of the silver variety.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sprinter Noah Lyles raised a gloved first before the 100-meter final at the Olympic track and field trials. He would not make it to the medals stand, the way Tommie Smith and John Carlos did in 1968. But the starting line might have been the first of several opportunities for the 23-year-old sprinter to spread his message. In what went down as the first notable demonstration of the track trials, Lyles made a subtle gesture, wearing a black glove with no fingers on his left hand, and raising his fist when he was introduced before the race.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Garrett Scantling won the decathlon with a personal-best score of 8,647 points to earn a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. Scantling retired from the sport after finishing fourth at the 2016 Olympic trials but decided to return. Steven Bastien was second with 8,485 points and Zach Ziemek finished third with 8,471. All three have the Olympic standard. Scantling had the top marks in the shot put, 110-meter hurdles and the javelin throw.