Houston Dynamo face the Portland Timbers in conference matchup

Portland Timbers (4-4-0) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-3-3)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +127, Portland +164, Draw +312; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo take on the Portland Timbers in conference action.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-3-4 at home. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Timbers went 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road a season ago. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago and recorded 41 assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Sam Junqua (injured).

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Felipe Mora, Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured).

