Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake against Seattle following 2-goal showing

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Real Salt Lake (3-1-3) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (6-0-3)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -198, Real Salt Lake +552, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Damir Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake into a matchup with Seattle after totaling two goals against Vancouver.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 8-1-3 at home. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago and had 35 assists.

Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 1-5-3 on the road. Real Salt Lake averaged 1.2 goals on 3.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Xavier Arreaga, Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Josh Atencio (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Bobby Wood (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.