By
Published 5:51 PM

Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

N. Clackamas Christian 66, Dufur 64

South Wasco County 68, Trinity Lutheran 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Camas Valley vs. Prospect, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gervais 63, Gold Beach 12

Salem Academy 49, Bonanza 32

Trinity Lutheran 32, Mohawk 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C.S. Lewis vs. Hosanna-Triad, ccd.

Colton vs. Estacada, ccd.

La Salle vs. Lake Oswego, ccd.

West Salem vs. Silverton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

