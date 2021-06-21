Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
N. Clackamas Christian 66, Dufur 64
South Wasco County 68, Trinity Lutheran 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Camas Valley vs. Prospect, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Gervais 63, Gold Beach 12
Salem Academy 49, Bonanza 32
Trinity Lutheran 32, Mohawk 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C.S. Lewis vs. Hosanna-Triad, ccd.
Colton vs. Estacada, ccd.
La Salle vs. Lake Oswego, ccd.
West Salem vs. Silverton, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
