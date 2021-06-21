Oregon Digest Advisory
Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.
A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter.
Oregon at 4:15 p.m.
CHIMPANZEE ATTACK
PENDLETON, Ore. — A deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon, sheriff’s officials said.
SPORTS
OLY–ATH-US Track Trials-Carter
EUGENE, Ore. — To find defending Olympic shot put champion Michelle Carter this week, cast a glance into the stands. She won’t be in the competition. That hurts. But the American record holder is thankful that a surgically removed tumor on her right ankle came back benign. By Pat Graham. SENT: 670 words. With AP photos.
OLY-BKO-US-ROSTER
USA Basketball’s Olympic men’s roster is getting closer to filled, with now as many as eight spots on the 12-person team claimed. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 560 words.
OLY–ATH-US Track Trials-The Latest
The Latest on U.S. track and field trials.
IN BRIEF
PORTLAND PROTESTS FLAG BURNING SENTENCE: Man who swiped U.S. flag, set it on fire, gets probation.
FATAL PLANE CRASH: Man dies in Southern Oregon plane crash.
The AP-Portland, Ore.
Comments