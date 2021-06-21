WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

8-0-6

(eight, zero, six)

Hit 5

15-27-32-33-41

(fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

Keno

13-18-24-25-26-29-30-33-36-38-39-40-41-43-48-58-65-73-74-76

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six)

Lotto

09-12-31-33-45-47

(nine, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

Match 4

01-16-22-24

(one, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $63 million