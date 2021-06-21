AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Jun. 21.

Monday, Jun. 21 9:30 AM Seattle City Council meetings – Seattle City Council remote meetings, including briefing (9:20 AM PDT) and regular meeting (2:00 PM PDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Jun. 21 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Suzan DelBene discusses Child Tax Credit payments – Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene and WestSide Baby Executive Director Sarah Cody Roth hold a press conference on monthly Child Tax Credit payments and ‘what families need to know’

Location: El Centro De La Raza, 2524 16th Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://delbene.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repdelbene

Contacts: Nick Martin , Office of Rep. Suzan DelBene, Nick.Martin@mail.house.gov, 1 202 603 9079

Media can begin setting up at 10:30 AM

Monday, Jun. 21 7:00 PM Seattle Subway Seattle Mayoral Forum – Seattle Subway Seattle Mayoral Forum on Seattle-area mass transit issues and associated environmental and equity concerns, with Andrew Grant Houston, Jessyn Farrell, Lorena Gonzalez, Lance Randall, Colleen Echohawk, Casey Sixkiller, and Bruce Harrell

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.seattlesubway.org/

Contacts: Jonathan Hopkins, Seattle Subway, jonathanh@seattlesubway.org

Tuesday, Jun. 22 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online

Wednesday, Jun. 23 8:00 AM Milken Institute Future of Health summit continues (virtual) – Milken Institute Future of Health Summit continues, event for leaders from business, govt, science, education, philanthropy, and technology to address health challenges facing the U.S. and the world * Day two speakers include CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine, White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, Pfizer Vaccines Global President Scott Frisch, CDC Foundation President and CEO Judith Moore, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation President and CEO Richard Besser, Council on Black Health Executive Director Melicia Whitt-Glover, American Cancer Society CEO Karen Knudsen, Friends of Cancer Research President and CEO Jeff Allen, Pfizer Inflammation and Immunology Global President Mike Gladstone, National Minority Quality Forum President and CEO Gary Puckrein, and WorkingNation founder and CEO Arthur Bilger * Held virtually

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.milkeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/MilkenInstitute, #MIHealthSummit

Contacts: Enxhi Myslymi, Milken Institute media relations, emyslymi@milkeninstitute.org, 1 203 721 4840