Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. wildfire officials expecting increased fire activity and more demand for firefighters have raised the national preparedness to level 4, unusual for June. The National Interagency Fire Center raised the level on Tuesday and says it’s the second earliest it reached that level on the 1-5 scale since 1990. It’s also only the fourth time in the last 20 years to reach that level in June. Officials say more than 8,700 wildland firefighters are currently battling 47 large wildfires that have consumed more than 800 square miles. Wildfire officials say much of the U.S. West is in a drought with a challenging wildfire season ahead.

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says searchers are still looking for a 76-year-old farmer who went missing while mushroom hunting near Grangeville. Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer told The Lewiston Tribune that John “Mack” McBoyle Jr. was reported missing Saturday night. McBoyle had been mushroom hunting earlier that day near Fish Creek campground, and while his vehicle was located, searchers have not yet been able to locate McBoyle. Officials are using military helicopters and tracking dogs in the search, along with the help of several state and federal employees and local volunteers.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a new $6.4 billion contract to clean up nuclear waste at its site in Idaho that includes a national laboratory that does nuclear research. The Energy Department announced Friday the 10-year contract to the Tennessee-based Idaho Environmental Coalition. A 1995 settlement between the Energy Department and the state requires nuclear waste to be cleaned up at the site that sits above a giant aquifer that supplies water to farms and cities in the region. The U.S. Geological Survey said in a report last year that the site started becoming contaminated from the nuclear site in 1952.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Less than half of nursing home workers in Idaho have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services say 47.5% of Idaho nursing home workers were fully vaccinated by May 30. The agency says more than 82% of residents are vaccinated. The Post Register reports that Idaho had the 17th highest resident vaccination but 15th lowest staff vaccination rate among states and territories. About 38% of Idaho’s 2,100 COVID-19 deaths are linked to long-term care facilities. Of all COVID-19 deaths in the state, 93% were among people 60 and older.