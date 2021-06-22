Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Six decades after University of California forestry professor Harold Biswell experimented with prescribed burns and was treated with ridicule, he is seen as someone whose ideas could save the U.S. West’s forests and ease wildfire dangers. Hundreds of millions of acres of forests have become overgrown and prone to wildfires that have devastated towns and blanketed the West Coast in smoke. Today, officials want to sharply increase prescribed burns. But several realities are stacked against them: The periods between wildfire seasons when prescribed burning can happen safely are shrinking; some forests are too overgrown to ignite without thinning; and prescribed fires can shroud towns in smoke.

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon. The Tri-City Herald reports that the chimpanzee had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal started attacking Brogoitti’s adult daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday. A sheriff’s spokesperson says Brogoitti called 911 and said her daughter was hiding in a basement bedroom while Buck was roaming a fenced area outside the house. The sheriff’s office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the daughter and that they had Brogoitti’s permission to shoot it.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who took the American flag from outside Gus J. Solomon U.S. Courthouse in Portland and then set it on fire in front of the police bureau’s Central Precinct has been sentenced to a year of probation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jeffrey Singer had pleaded guilty to theft of government property. The incident happened Sept. 19, when Singer stole the flag and marched with it in a crowd to Central Precinct during a protest after the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown also ordered Singer to repay the government $218.50 in restitution for the destroyed flag.

WHITE CITY, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a Medford man has died after crashing a small airplane into a field in White City, officials said. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 80-year-old Henry Levin was attempting to land his single-engine airplane at Beagle Sky Ranch Airport when it crashed less than a mile away in the backyard of a residence around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Aaron Lewis says the Piper Tri-Pacer airplane clipped several trees before hitting the field. He says the crash caused a small grass fire which was quickly extinguished. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.