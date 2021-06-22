Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers passed a safety net for struggling tenants that will “pause” some evictions. Under the “Safe Harbor” amendment on Senate Bill 278 tenants, who are unable to pay their July or August rent, would not be evicted for 60 days if they provide proof to their landlord that they’ve applied for rental assistance through Oregon Housing and Community Services. The amended bill passed Tuesday will head to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk next to be signed. As of Tuesday, 10,830 households have completed applications for rent assistance in the state.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The adoptive parents of a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington, boy who died from starvation had bail set at $1 million each during a court appearance in Clark County. The Columbian reports Felicia L. Adams and Jesse C. Franks appeared Monday in Superior Court on domestic violence charges of second-degree murder and homicide by abuse in Karreon Franks’ death. In response to the charges being read, Franks said, “I don’t know why I’m being charged with all of this.” Senior Deputy Prosecutor James Smith described the allegations as “extremely concerning.” Smith says Adams and Franks are each facing a minimum 20-year prison sentence if convicted.

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — The Kitsap County prosecutor says he won’t file charges against corrections officers involved in last year’s death of a mentally ill murder suspect at the jail. Prosecutor Chad Enright says Sean Howell’s death could not be ruled “justified,” as that requires intent to kill. He says the evidence leads to the conclusion that Howell was unintentionally killed when officers tried to restrain him. Enright says if a person accidentally kills another while engaging in the lawful use of force, the killing is excusable, not justifiable. Sheriff Gary Simpson says an assessment of jail practices is underway by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Yakima County Superior Court has granted final approval for a $1 million settlement that provides retroactive overtime pay for workers at a Lower Yakima Valley dairy. The settlement wraps up a class-action lawsuit filed in 2016 on behalf of nearly 300 workers of DeRuyter Brothers Dairy of Outlook. It alleged employees worked nine to 12 hours a day, six hours a week without rest breaks, meal pay or overtime pay. Most of the wage claims were resolved in a $600,000 settlement approved by the court in 2017. That settlement left unresolved a challenge to state law that exempted workers from overtime pay.