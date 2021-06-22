Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Brooklyn’s James Harden has committed to playing for U.S. men’s national basketball team that will play in the Olympics that begin next month, says a person familiar with the situation. The men’s roster is getting closer to filled, with Miami’s Bam Adebayo also informing USA Basketball of his intention to play in the Tokyo Games. The eight commitments, for now: Adebayo, Harden, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Portland’s Damian Lillard.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have hired former NHL forward JT Brown as their television analyst for their inaugural season. Brown has not played in the NHL since the 2018-19 season with Minnesota. He also played in the NHL with Tampa Bay and Anaheim. He spent the past year playing with Bjorkloven in Sweden. Brown will be paired with veteran television announcer John Forslund on Kraken broadcasts. Off the ice, Brown has been a major supporter of efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in hockey.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Reigning Olympic shot put champion Michelle Carter won’t compete at the U.S. track and field trials in Oregon after having a benign tumor removed from her right ankle. The 35-year-old will instead cheer on her friends and fellow competitors this week. The pain in her plant foot recently began to flare up and the American record holder went in for a precautionary MRI where doctors discovered the tumor. She then underwent what turned out to be a complicated surgery. Carter envisions competing at the world championships next summer in Eugene and at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she will try to recapture the title she won’t get to defend this time.

UNDATED (AP) — Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will try and become the first five-time Olympic gold medalists in women’s basketball as they lead the U.S. team during the Tokyo Games. The duo was selected Monday for their fifth Olympics, joining Teresa Edwards as the only basketball players to play in five Olympics in U.S. history. Edwards won four gold medals and a bronze during her illustrious career. Bird and Taurasi will lead a veteran group, including Sylvia Fowles. The 6-foot-6 center will be playing in her fourth Olympics. Tina Charles will be in her third while Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart are back for a second time. There will also be six newcomers to the Olympic stage, that group led by reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.