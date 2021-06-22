ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5 Star Draw
07-09-14-18-22
(seven, nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.05 millionMega Millions
01-26-48-51-59, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4
(one, twenty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $40 millionPick 3 Day
2-7-0
(two, seven, zero)Pick 3 Night
6-6-8
(six, six, eight)Pick 4 Day
0-3-6-3
(zero, three, six, three)Pick 4 Night
8-5-3-0
(eight, five, three, zero)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
Comments