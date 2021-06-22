AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 22.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 22 10:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little hosts ‘Capital for a Day’ event in Driggs – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts ‘Capital for a Day’ event with Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, Department of Labor Director Jani Revier, Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever, Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey, Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton, Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould, Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator John Chatburn, Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams, representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation, and representatives from Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Transportation Department, and the Northwest Power Council

Location: Senior Center, 60 S Main St, Driggs, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 22 12:00 PM AARP Idaho hosts Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center for town hall on caregiviging – AARP Idaho hosts virtual telephone town hall to connect veterans across the state with caregiving information and available benefits. Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center Caregiver Support Coordinator Janelle Peterson discusses what resources are available and answers questions about family caregiving for veterans

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.aarp.org, https://twitter.com/AARP

Contacts: Randy Simon , AARP Idaho, rsimon@aarp.org, 1 208 855 4004

Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/event/aarpidaho-66770/. The conversation will also stream live on AARP Idaho Facebook page.

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 22 2:30 PM Idaho DHW COVID-19 media briefing – Idaho Department of Health and Welfare media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19), with Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Public Health Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Christine Hahn, Deputy State Epidemiologist Kathryn Turner, Idaho Immunization Program Manager Sarah Leeds, and Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Chief Christopher Ball

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDHW

Contacts: Zachary Clark, Idaho DHW PIO, 1 208 334 0668

Members of the working media who would like to participate should RSVP in email to Zachary Clark, Zachary.Clark@dhw.idaho.gov before noon Tuesday. You will receive a link to attend the briefing as a panelist. The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: https://idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage/g.php?MTID=edb0f270ee27ecbba0ee85af3c7b4928d

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 23 9:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little speaks at Idaho Division of Human Resources Certified Public Manager Program 2021 Graduation

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686