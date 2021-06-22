Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 3:40 p.m.

WILDFIRES-PREPAREDNESS LEVEL

BOISE — U.S. wildfire officials expecting increased fire activity and more demand for firefighters and equipment have raised the national preparedness to level 4 — which is unusual for June. The National Interagency Fire Center said Tuesday that it’s the second earliest it reached what it calls preparedness level 4 on the 1-5 scale since 1990. It’s also only the fourth time in the last 20 years that it has reached the level 4 in June. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 340 words. WITH AP Photos.

BOISE POLICE-INCREASE

BOISE — The mayor of Boise has proposed a budget adding 17 workers to the police department, including 11 officers. The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday that Mayor Lauren McLean’s budget also includes three training instructors, an evidence analyst, a civilian investigator and an information technology worker. Officials said that would give the department 332 sworn officers and 91 non-sworn positions. SENT: 420 words.

ALSO:

MISSING MUSHROOM HUNTER: Search underway for missing Idaho mushroom hunter