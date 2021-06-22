Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WILDFIRES-BURNING THE WOODS

Amid clamor to increase prescribed burns, obstacles await

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Six decades after University of California forestry professor Harold Biswell experimented with prescribed burns and was treated with ridicule, he is seen as someone whose ideas could save the U.S. West’s forests and ease wildfire dangers. Hundreds of millions of acres of forests have become overgrown and prone to wildfires that have devastated towns and blanketed the West Coast in smoke. Today, officials want to sharply increase prescribed burns. But several realities are stacked against them: The periods between wildfire seasons when prescribed burning can happen safely are shrinking; some forests are too overgrown to ignite without thinning; and prescribed fires can shroud towns in smoke.

AP-US-CHIMPANZEE-ATTACK

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon. The Tri-City Herald reports that the chimpanzee had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal started attacking Brogoitti’s adult daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday. A sheriff’s spokesperson says Brogoitti called 911 and said her daughter was hiding in a basement bedroom while Buck was roaming a fenced area outside the house. The sheriff’s office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the daughter and that they had Brogoitti’s permission to shoot it.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-FLAG BURNING SENTENCE

Man who swiped U.S. flag, set it on fire, gets probation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who took the American flag from outside Gus J. Solomon U.S. Courthouse in Portland and then set it on fire in front of the police bureau’s Central Precinct has been sentenced to a year of probation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jeffrey Singer had pleaded guilty to theft of government property. The incident happened Sept. 19, when Singer stole the flag and marched with it in a crowd to Central Precinct during a protest after the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown also ordered Singer to repay the government $218.50 in restitution for the destroyed flag.

FATAL PLANE CRASH

Man dies in Southern Oregon plane crash

WHITE CITY, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a Medford man has died after crashing a small airplane into a field in White City, officials said. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 80-year-old Henry Levin was attempting to land his single-engine airplane at Beagle Sky Ranch Airport when it crashed less than a mile away in the backyard of a residence around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Aaron Lewis says the Piper Tri-Pacer airplane clipped several trees before hitting the field. He says the crash caused a small grass fire which was quickly extinguished. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

OREGON KILLINGS

Police: Oregon suspect forced woman to drive him 2K miles

NORTH BEND, Oregon (AP) — Authorities say a man sought in the killings of his father and two other people in a small Oregon city forced a woman to drive him more than 2,000 miles in her car to Wisconsin, where he turned himself in. Police said Sunday that Oen Evan Nicholson approached Laura Johnson after she returned to her parking spot during a her lunch break on Friday in Springfield, Oregon, and forced her to drive him north. Authorities were notified Sunday morning that Nicholson had turned himself in to police in Milwaukee. Police say Johnson wasn’t harmed. It’s not know if Nicholson has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE-EVICTIONS

Seattle extends COVID eviction ban until Sept. 30

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle is extending the city’s coronavirus moratorium on evictions through Sept. 30. Initially established in March 2020, the moratorium is an attempt by the city to stave off evictions of people who lost jobs because of the pandemic and fell behind on their rent payments. The Seattle Times reports the extension announced Friday is the fifth Mayor Jenny Durkan has ordered. Seattle’s moratorium applies to residential, nonprofit and small-business tenants, with small businesses defined as those with 50 or fewer employees. Most evictions are prohibited for those tenants, including evictions for nonpayment of rent, though tenants remain obligated to pay rent and can accumulate debt.

CHLORINE SHORAGE

Chlorine shortage: Cities ask people to reduce water use

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — City leaders in Lake Oswego and Tigard in Oregon and Anacortes in Washington are among the communities asking residents to reduce their water use during a chlorine shortage. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the chemical used in small amounts by water treatment facilities to prevent harmful bacteria growth in drinking water supply. State officials say they have a plan to help water districts across Oregon get the chlorine they need if their stockpiles run low and there’s no threat to the water the public depends on. The shortage occurred after a power outage earlier this month at the Westlake chemical facility in Longview, Washington, the main provider of chlorine for Oregon.

GOP LAWMAKER-RECALL EFFORT

Recall effort against second Oregon state GOP senator

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A second Republican in the Oregon Senate is facing a recall effort after showing up to oppose a gun-control bill earlier this year. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that this week a Mount Vernon veteran named Patrick Kopke-Hales initiated a petition process that, if successful, could force a recall election against state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale. Findley was one of six Republicans to attend a March 25 floor session, granting quorum to supermajority Democrats against the wishes of many gun rights supporters. Though Findley spoke forcefully against Senate Bill 554 that day, Democrats passed the proposal to create new gun storage laws, ban guns in the Capitol and Portland International Airport, and allow Oregon schools and universities to implement their own bans.