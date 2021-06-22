Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON LEGISLATURE-EVICTIONS

Oregon lawmakers pass amendment to ‘pause’ evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers passed a safety net for struggling tenants that will “pause” some evictions. Under the “Safe Harbor” amendment on Senate Bill 278 tenants, who are unable to pay their July or August rent, would not be evicted for 60 days if they provide proof to their landlord that they’ve applied for rental assistance through Oregon Housing and Community Services. The amended bill passed Tuesday will head to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk next to be signed. As of Tuesday, 10,830 households have completed applications for rent assistance in the state.

CHILD STARVATION-BAIL SET

Couple in court on murder allegation in starvation case

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The adoptive parents of a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington, boy who died from starvation had bail set at $1 million each during a court appearance in Clark County. The Columbian reports Felicia L. Adams and Jesse C. Franks appeared Monday in Superior Court on domestic violence charges of second-degree murder and homicide by abuse in Karreon Franks’ death. In response to the charges being read, Franks said, “I don’t know why I’m being charged with all of this.” Senior Deputy Prosecutor James Smith described the allegations as “extremely concerning.” Smith says Adams and Franks are each facing a minimum 20-year prison sentence if convicted.

JAIL DEATH-NO CHARGES

Kitsap County prosecutor declines charges in jail death

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — The Kitsap County prosecutor says he won’t file charges against corrections officers involved in last year’s death of a mentally ill murder suspect at the jail. Prosecutor Chad Enright says Sean Howell’s death could not be ruled “justified,” as that requires intent to kill. He says the evidence leads to the conclusion that Howell was unintentionally killed when officers tried to restrain him. Enright says if a person accidentally kills another while engaging in the lawful use of force, the killing is excusable, not justifiable. Sheriff Gary Simpson says an assessment of jail practices is underway by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

DAIRY WORKERS-SETTLEMENT

$1M settlement reached in dairy worker overtime lawsuit

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Yakima County Superior Court has granted final approval for a $1 million settlement that provides retroactive overtime pay for workers at a Lower Yakima Valley dairy. The settlement wraps up a class-action lawsuit filed in 2016 on behalf of nearly 300 workers of DeRuyter Brothers Dairy of Outlook. It alleged employees worked nine to 12 hours a day, six hours a week without rest breaks, meal pay or overtime pay. Most of the wage claims were resolved in a $600,000 settlement approved by the court in 2017. That settlement left unresolved a challenge to state law that exempted workers from overtime pay.

WILDFIRES-BURNING THE WOODS

Amid clamor to increase prescribed burns, obstacles await

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Six decades after University of California forestry professor Harold Biswell experimented with prescribed burns and was treated with ridicule, he is seen as someone whose ideas could save the U.S. West’s forests and ease wildfire dangers. Hundreds of millions of acres of forests have become overgrown and prone to wildfires that have devastated towns and blanketed the West Coast in smoke. Today, officials want to sharply increase prescribed burns. But several realities are stacked against them: The periods between wildfire seasons when prescribed burning can happen safely are shrinking; some forests are too overgrown to ignite without thinning; and prescribed fires can shroud towns in smoke.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RELIEF FUNDS

Council OKs plan to spend $128M in COVID-19 relief funds

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has unanimously approved a plan for nearly $130 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds that will go to Seattle residents, programs and businesses. The Seattle Times reports most of the money will come from virus relief that President Joe Biden signed in March. Mayor Jenny Durkan worked with council leaders last month to draft the plan, and the council made minor adjustments. She is expected to sign the legislation. The largest amount of funding — $49 million — will go toward housing and homelessness efforts, including property acquisition, tiny homes, encampment outreach and vehicle lots.

SEX OFFENDER-SENTENCING

Sex offender sentenced to 10 years for possessing child porn

SEATTLE (AP) — A registered sex offender was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography. Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says 31-year-old Johnathon Umphlett of Arkansas pleaded guilty in 2020 to having images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Seattle police had contacted Umphlett after a witness at a restaurant reported that he was looking at child pornography on his phone. Gorman says a forensic analysis of the phone found 68 files of images of child rape and abuse. At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge John Coughenour also said Umphlett must be on lifetime supervision following his release from prison.

PATROL CAR-FIRE

Seattle man sentenced for setting police car on fire

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man has been sentenced to five years in prison for helping to set a police cruiser on fire and stealing a rifle from another police car during the May 2020 unrest in Seattle. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Richard Jones told Tyre Wayne Means Jr. that his conduct was “reckless, destructive and extremely dangerous to those who were there for peaceful protest.” Means was captured on video lighting a paper towel and putting it in a patrol car while others poured accelerants on the flames, setting the car ablaze. He reached into another patrol car, pulled out a rifle bag and ran.

MAN MISSING-LAKE

Search for man in Lake Washington now recovery mission

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a search for a man who fell into Lake Washington near Kirkland has become a recovery mission. King County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer says the 32-year-old and two other men were on an inner tube being pulled by a boat near O.O. Denny Park when they fell into the water around 6 p.m. Sunday. Two of the men were rescued and taken to the hospital with injuries deemed not life-threatening. Officials and search and rescue volunteers were unable to find the third man Sunday or Monday. The Seattle Times reports officials will use a remotely operated underwater vehicle to search for the man’s body in the lake where divers cannot reach.

AP-US-CHIMPANZEE-ATTACK

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon. The Tri-City Herald reports that the chimpanzee had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal started attacking Brogoitti’s adult daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday. A sheriff’s spokesperson says Brogoitti called 911 and said her daughter was hiding in a basement bedroom while Buck was roaming a fenced area outside the house. The sheriff’s office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the daughter and that they had Brogoitti’s permission to shoot it.