Oregon Daybook

Tuesday, Jun. 22 – Wednesday, Jun. 23 Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission meeting
Location: Virtual Event
Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov
Contacts: Chris Havel, Oregon Dept of Parks and Recreation, chris.havel@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0722, 1 503 931 2590
Wednesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM Oregon Applicant Review Committee of the Board on Public Safety Standards and Training meeting
Location: Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, 4190 Aumsville Hwy SE, Salem, OR
Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov
Contacts: Theresa Janda, State of Oregon, theresa.janda@state.or.us, 1 503 373 1553
The Applicant Review Committee meeting will be live streamed on the DPSST Facebook page @ https://www.facebook.com/DPSSTOregon
Thursday, Jun. 24 Nike Q4 earnings – Nike Q4 earnings, for the U.S. sportswear manufacturer
Weblinks: http://www.nike.com/main.html, https://twitter.com/Nike
Contacts: KeJuan Wilkins, NIKE press, 1 971 473 2556
