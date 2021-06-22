AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 22.

Tuesday, Jun. 22 – Wednesday, Jun. 23 Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Contacts: Chris Havel, Oregon Dept of Parks and Recreation, chris.havel@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0722, 1 503 931 2590

Wednesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM Oregon Applicant Review Committee of the Board on Public Safety Standards and Training meeting

Location: Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, 4190 Aumsville Hwy SE, Salem, OR

Contacts: Theresa Janda, State of Oregon, theresa.janda@state.or.us, 1 503 373 1553

The Applicant Review Committee meeting will be live streamed on the DPSST Facebook page @ https://www.facebook.com/DPSSTOregon

Thursday, Jun. 24 Nike Q4 earnings – Nike Q4 earnings, for the U.S. sportswear manufacturer

Contacts: KeJuan Wilkins, NIKE press, 1 971 473 2556

Thursday, Jun. 24 2:00 PM NIKE Inc: Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828

Thursday, Jun. 24 NIKE Inc: Q4 2021 Results

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828