Oregon Digest Advisory

WILDFIRES BURNING THE WOODS

SALEM, Ore. — Six decades after University of California forestry professor Harold Biswell experimented with prescribed burns and was treated with ridicule, he is seen as someone whose ideas could save the U.S. West’s forests and ease wildfire dangers. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 1240 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND POLICE

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Oregon’s largest city are being advised to no longer pursue low-level traffic infractions — including expired plates and broken headlights — unless related to an immediate safety threat, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Tuesday. By Sara Cline. SENT: 690 words. With AP photos.

BIDEN CRIME

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to lay out new steps to stem a rising national tide of violent crime, with a particular focus on gun violence, as administration officials brace for what they fear could be an especially turbulent summer. SENT: 1190 words. With AP photos.

OREGON LEGISLATURE EVICTIONS

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers passed an added safety net for struggling tenants on Tuesday that will “pause” some evictions. By Sara Cline. SENT: 470 words.

CHILD STARVATION BAIL SET

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The adoptive parents of a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington, boy who died from starvation in November had bail set at $1 million each during a court appearance in Clark County. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

OLY ATH US TRACK TRIALS VIGNETTES

EUGENE, Ore. — Athletes spend months, sometimes years, obeying strict diets that are geared toward the goal of making the Olympics. SENT: 830 words.

IN BRIEF

NATIVE STUDENTS GRADUATION REGALIA: Native students allowed to don cultural items at graduation.

EX-PRINCIPAL SUES DISTRICT: Ex-principal accuses school district of discrimination

