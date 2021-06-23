Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park visitors are encountering warmer temperatures and less snow as climate change alters the world-renown park’s environment. A U.S. government report released Wednesday by federal and university researchers says average park temperatures in recent decades were likely the warmest of the last 800,000 years. Snowfall amounts in the Yellowstone region decreased on average nearly two feet since 1950. Temperatures in the region are up by more than 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950 and expected to increase an additional five to 10 degrees by 2100. The changes come as the park attracts increasing crowds, adding to the strain on its natural resources.

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — A 76-year-old northern Idaho man who went missing for four days after going mushroom hunting has been found alive. Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says John “Mack” McBoyle Jr. of Grangeville was located Tuesday during a massive search and is in fair condition. McBoyle failed to return from mushroom hunting Saturday near Fish Creek Campground. Searchers later found his vehicle but not McBoyle. Ulmer says McBoyle was found at about 3 p.m. Tuesday about 5 miles west of where his vehicle was parked. Ulmer says McBoyle was disoriented when found.

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — The risk of wildfires is growing with more warm, dry weather in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. The fire danger in Yellowstone is rated as “high” and in Grand Teton it’s “very high.” The scale tops out with “extreme” fire risk. The parks aren’t there yet but Grand Teton officials warned Wednesday that more hot and dry weather is in store for the weeks ahead. Already this year, firefighters in the Grand Teton area have put out 52 unattended or abandoned campfires, up from 18 at this time in 2020. Park officials discourage visitors from having campfires and fireworks are banned.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon’s largest city are being advised to no longer pursue drivers for low-level traffic infractions — including expired plates and broken headlights — unless related to an immediate safety threat. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also announced on Tuesday that addition, if police do stop a driver then they must receive recorded consent before searching the vehicle and clearly inform the person that they have the right to refuse. Wheeler said both of the changes are in response to data showing a a disparate impact on Black drivers for traffic stops and vehicle searches. While 6% of Portlanders are Black, they account for 18% of traffic stops in the city.