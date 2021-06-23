Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon’s largest city are being advised to no longer pursue drivers for low-level traffic infractions — including expired plates and broken headlights — unless related to an immediate safety threat. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also announced on Tuesday that addition, if police do stop a driver then they must receive recorded consent before searching the vehicle and clearly inform the person that they have the right to refuse. Wheeler said both of the changes are in response to data showing a a disparate impact on Black drivers for traffic stops and vehicle searches. While 6% of Portlanders are Black, they account for 18% of traffic stops in the city.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers passed a safety net for struggling tenants that will “pause” some evictions. Under the “Safe Harbor” amendment on Senate Bill 278 tenants, who are unable to pay their July or August rent, would not be evicted for 60 days if they provide proof to their landlord that they’ve applied for rental assistance through Oregon Housing and Community Services. The amended bill passed Tuesday will head to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk next to be signed. As of Tuesday, 10,830 households have completed applications for rent assistance in the state.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — When Andrew Mike prepared to graduate from Willamette High School this spring, he and his family were able to make the event even more special. His mother spent time decorating his mortarboard with intricate beading. He tied an eagle feather his grandmother gave him onto his cap, hanging alongside his tassel. Mike is an enrolled citizen of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, and is also Shoshone Paiute and Winnebago. Donning the items means not only representing a large part of himself, but also his larger community. House Bill 2052 passed in May permits American Indian and Alaska Native high school graduates to wear tribal regalia and other cultural items during their graduation ceremonies.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce a partnership between federal law enforcement and local police to help combat a rising tide of violent crime. The effort is aimed at building on his administration’s gun control efforts so far and is to including new strike forces to tackle gun trafficking. The worry over crime is real and believed to be fueled by the pandemic, which has created economic hardship, displacement and anxiety. But there are also tricky politics at play. The spike in crime has become a Republican talking point and has been a frequent topic of conversation on conservative media.