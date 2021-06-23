Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A man is in critical condition after getting shocked while flying his kite at a Bremerton park. Bremerton Battalion Chief Brad Richard says the man was flying a makeshift kite made out of steel cable and a fishing rod around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Evergreen Rotary Park. The kite drifted into Puget Sound Energy’s high-energy transmission lines and shocked the man. He suffered severe burns. He was flown to Harborview Medical Center and is in critical condition. Fire officials said this served as a grim reminder not to fly a kite near power lines.

SEATTLE (AP) — Five Black police officers claiming racism at the University of Washington have filed claims for $8 million in damages. They say they were routinely insulted and demeaned by co-workers and supervisors. KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that the officers say they were disciplined and denied promotions because of their race. The claims for damages are the first step toward a lawsuit. Officer Damien Taylor said a white supervisor referred to him as “‘(his) own negro’ on a call.” The claim says University of Washington Police Chief John Vinson was criticized by white officers for hiring too many Black people. University spokesperson Victor Balta says the institution is launching an investigation.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man has been charged with hit and run and theft of the vehicle of an off-duty Seattle police officer after she was fatally struck by a car. The Seattle Times reports Roger Lee Owens Jr. was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing Officer Alexandra “Lexi” Harris’ personal vehicle. Prosecutors say Owens was driving a van involved in a three-car collision on Interstate 5 on June 13 when Harris stopped to help and the driver of a fourth car wasn’t able to stop and hit Harris. Police say Owens stole Harris’ vehicle and also her backpack. Police say Owens told detectives when she was hit, he panicked and took her vehicle.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a Tacoma man who pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to more than seven years in prison. The News Tribune reports the Justice Department said Judge Benjamin H. Settle sentenced 37-year-old Brandon Culp on Tuesday, calling Culp a danger to the public. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Culp previously served nearly five years in prison for trying to traffic a minor for sex. In 2019 a social media company flagged an account for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children because of images Culp shared of child sex abuse. Investigators said they found over 800 such images on his devices.