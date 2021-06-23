Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a solo homer with one out in the eighth inning, lifting Seattle to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies for the Mariners’ fifth straight victory. Two days after Long hit a game-ending grand slam in the 10th inning to complete a four-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty came through again with another late long ball for the Mariners. Long drove a 1-1 pitch from Colorado’s Tyler Kinley to straightaway center field. It was the second straight appearance in which Kinley gave up a homer, after he blew a save opportunity last Saturday against Milwaukee. The Mariners have won eight of nine.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks intend to have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after the team received approval from the NFL and local and state health officials to completely reopen the stadium. Fans will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games, but those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks. The team says it won’t require proof of vaccination for fans. Washington and Washington State have announced full capacity for the upcoming college football season as well.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Athletes spend months, sometimes years, obeying strict diets that are geared toward the goal of making the Olympics. When they make it by qualifying at the US track and field trials, it’s time to celebrate with a good meal. Michael Norman, the 400-meter winner, was craving barbecue. Sprinter Teahna Daniels had pizza in mind and also cookies, but may have to wait since she’s also scheduled to compete in the 200 meters later this week. Clayton Murphy, the 800-meter champion, was thinking drink more than food. He was looking forward to a rewarding glass of wine.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Tina Charles had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and the Washington Mystics made 16 3-pointers in an 87-83 victory over the Seattle Storm. Charles rebounded a miss by Breanna Stewart and got it to Leilani Mitchell, who made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left for a four-point advantage. After a timeout, Seattle was off on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Charles, who finished two points shy of tying a career high, became the first player in WNBA history with 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in back-to-back games. Mitchell finished with 19 points and seven assists for Washington.