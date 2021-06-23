ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Idaho Cash
02-03-06-11-36
(two, three, six, eleven, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000Lotto America
03-09-16-19-38, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3
(three, nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-eight; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $7.27 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $50 millionPick 3 Day
6-6-9
(six, six, nine)Pick 3 Night
6-5-9
(six, five, nine)Pick 4 Day
7-9-4-6
(seven, nine, four, six)Pick 4 Night
0-4-9-4
(zero, four, nine, four)Powerball
13-20-40-51-63, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(thirteen, twenty, forty, fifty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $63 millionWeekly Grand
02-05-15-26-30
(two, five, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty)
