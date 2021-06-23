ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

02-03-06-11-36

(two, three, six, eleven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Lotto America

03-09-16-19-38, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3

(three, nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-eight; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $7.27 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Pick 3 Day

6-6-9

(six, six, nine)

Pick 3 Night

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

Pick 4 Day

7-9-4-6

(seven, nine, four, six)

Pick 4 Night

0-4-9-4

(zero, four, nine, four)

Powerball

13-20-40-51-63, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(thirteen, twenty, forty, fifty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $63 million

Weekly Grand

02-05-15-26-30

(two, five, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty)