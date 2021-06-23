AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 23 9:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little speaks at Idaho Division of Human Resources Certified Public Manager Program 2021 Graduation

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Twin Falls District BLM wildland fire preparedness drills – Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management Fire Management program conducts wildland fire preparedness drills at Devils Corral, to prepare fire crews for the upcoming fire season

Location: Devils Corral, Kimberly, ID

Weblinks: http://www.blm.gov, https://twitter.com/BLMNational

Contacts: Kelsey Brizendine , Bureau of Land Management , kbrizendine@blm.gov, 1 208 732 7315

Members of the media are invited to attend the field exercise Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Alberstons stores host Freedom from Hunger Food Drive benefitting Boise Rescue Mission Ministries – Six Albertsons stores host the Freedom from Hunger Food Drive benefitting Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ five Treasure Valley shelters, with donations being made at: 16th & State, 1650 W State St, Boise; Broadway Marketplace, 1219 S Broadway Ave, Boise; Cherry & Ten Mile, 3301 W Cherry Lane, Meridian; Eagle & McMillan, 4700 N Eagle Rd, Boise; Greenhurst & 12th Nampa, 2400 12th Ave Rd, Nampa; and Eagle & Fairview Marketplace, 20 E Fairview Ave, Meridian, ID

Weblinks: https://boiserm.org/, https://twitter.com/BoiseRescue

Contacts: Rev. Bill Roscoe, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, revbill@boiserm.org, 1 208 841 5078

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 24 12:00 PM Meridian town hall to discuss potential code changes for open space in residential developments – City of Meridian town hall meeting to discuss the recently proposed Unified Development Code text amendment and the modifications to the common open space requirements and site amenities for new residential and multi-family developments

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.meridiancity.org/main.aspx

Contacts: Stephany Galbreaith , City of Meridian, sgalbreaith@meridiancity.org

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 24 3:30 PM Idaho Human Rights Commission Commissioners’ meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://labor.idaho.gov

Contacts: Benjamin Earwicker, Idaho Commission on Human Rights, Benjamin.Earwicker@labor.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2873 x 4055