Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Portland police halt minor traffic stops, citing disparity

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon’s largest city are being advised to no longer pursue drivers for low-level traffic infractions — including expired plates and broken headlights — unless related to an immediate safety threat. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also announced on Tuesday that addition, if police do stop a driver then they must receive recorded consent before searching the vehicle and clearly inform the person that they have the right to refuse. Wheeler said both of the changes are in response to data showing a a disparate impact on Black drivers for traffic stops and vehicle searches. While 6% of Portlanders are Black, they account for 18% of traffic stops in the city.

Oregon lawmakers pass amendment to ‘pause’ evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers passed a safety net for struggling tenants that will “pause” some evictions. Under the “Safe Harbor” amendment on Senate Bill 278 tenants, who are unable to pay their July or August rent, would not be evicted for 60 days if they provide proof to their landlord that they’ve applied for rental assistance through Oregon Housing and Community Services. The amended bill passed Tuesday will head to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk next to be signed. As of Tuesday, 10,830 households have completed applications for rent assistance in the state.

Native students allowed to don cultural items at graduation

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — When Andrew Mike prepared to graduate from Willamette High School this spring, he and his family were able to make the event even more special. His mother spent time decorating his mortarboard with intricate beading. He tied an eagle feather his grandmother gave him onto his cap, hanging alongside his tassel. Mike is an enrolled citizen of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, and is also Shoshone Paiute and Winnebago. Donning the items means not only representing a large part of himself, but also his larger community. House Bill 2052 passed in May permits American Indian and Alaska Native high school graduates to wear tribal regalia and other cultural items during their graduation ceremonies.

Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce a partnership between federal law enforcement and local police to help combat a rising tide of violent crime. The effort is aimed at building on his administration’s gun control efforts so far and is to including new strike forces to tackle gun trafficking. The worry over crime is real and believed to be fueled by the pandemic, which has created economic hardship, displacement and anxiety. But there are also tricky politics at play. The spike in crime has become a Republican talking point and has been a frequent topic of conversation on conservative media.

Ex-principal accuses school district of discrimination

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A former South Albany High School principal is suing Greater Albany Public Schools, claiming the district racially discriminated against him and created a hostile work environment. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports Nain “Nate” Munoz filed the suit last month in U.S. District Court in Eugene. He filed a complaint alleging unlawful employment action, specifically citing discrimination and retaliation. Munoz was interim principal and then principal of South Albany from July 2018 to June 2020. In the lawsuit, Munoz is identified as being of Mexican American descent. Barrett Mersereau is representing Greater Albany Public Schools and told the newspaper he could not discuss the case.

Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is announcing an effort to stem a rising national tide of violent crime as administration officials brace for what could be a turbulent summer. They’re focusing on attacking gun violence, funding cities that need police and offering community support. In Biden’s speech Wednesday, he will announce a “zero tolerance” policy that gives no leeway to gun dealers who fail to comply with federal law — their license to sell will be revoked on the first offense. The Justice Department is launching strike forces in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., to help take down illegal gun traffickers.

Couple in court on murder allegation in starvation case

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The adoptive parents of a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington, boy who died from starvation had bail set at $1 million each during a court appearance in Clark County. The Columbian reports Felicia L. Adams and Jesse C. Franks appeared Monday in Superior Court on domestic violence charges of second-degree murder and homicide by abuse in Karreon Franks’ death. In response to the charges being read, Franks said, “I don’t know why I’m being charged with all of this.” Senior Deputy Prosecutor James Smith described the allegations as “extremely concerning.” Smith says Adams and Franks are each facing a minimum 20-year prison sentence if convicted.

Amid clamor to increase prescribed burns, obstacles await

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Six decades after University of California forestry professor Harold Biswell experimented with prescribed burns and was treated with ridicule, he is seen as someone whose ideas could save the U.S. West’s forests and ease wildfire dangers. Hundreds of millions of acres of forests have become overgrown and prone to wildfires that have devastated towns and blanketed the West Coast in smoke. Today, officials want to sharply increase prescribed burns. But several realities are stacked against them: The periods between wildfire seasons when prescribed burning can happen safely are shrinking; some forests are too overgrown to ignite without thinning; and prescribed fires can shroud towns in smoke.