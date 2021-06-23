Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KITE FLYING-SHOCKED

Kite-flyer critically injured when kite hits power lines

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A man is in critical condition after getting shocked while flying his kite at a Bremerton park. Bremerton Battalion Chief Brad Richard says the man was flying a makeshift kite made out of steel cable and a fishing rod around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Evergreen Rotary Park. The kite drifted into Puget Sound Energy’s high-energy transmission lines and shocked the man. He suffered severe burns. He was flown to Harborview Medical Center and is in critical condition. Fire officials said this served as a grim reminder not to fly a kite near power lines.

BLACK OFFICERS-RACISM ALLEGATIONS

Black cops seek $8M in University of Washington racism claim

SEATTLE (AP) — Five Black police officers claiming racism at the University of Washington have filed claims for $8 million in damages. They say they were routinely insulted and demeaned by co-workers and supervisors. KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that the officers say they were disciplined and denied promotions because of their race. The claims for damages are the first step toward a lawsuit. Officer Damien Taylor said a white supervisor referred to him as “‘(his) own negro’ on a call.” The claim says University of Washington Police Chief John Vinson was criticized by white officers for hiring too many Black people. University spokesperson Victor Balta says the institution is launching an investigation.

OFFICER HIT-MAN CHARGED

Man charged with stealing cop’s vehicle after fatal hit, run

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man has been charged with hit and run and theft of the vehicle of an off-duty Seattle police officer after she was fatally struck by a car. The Seattle Times reports Roger Lee Owens Jr. was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing Officer Alexandra “Lexi” Harris’ personal vehicle. Prosecutors say Owens was driving a van involved in a three-car collision on Interstate 5 on June 13 when Harris stopped to help and the driver of a fourth car wasn’t able to stop and hit Harris. Police say Owens stole Harris’ vehicle and also her backpack. Police say Owens told detectives when she was hit, he panicked and took her vehicle.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY SENTENCE

Man sentenced to 7 years for receipt of child pornography

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a Tacoma man who pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to more than seven years in prison. The News Tribune reports the Justice Department said Judge Benjamin H. Settle sentenced 37-year-old Brandon Culp on Tuesday, calling Culp a danger to the public. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Culp previously served nearly five years in prison for trying to traffic a minor for sex. In 2019 a social media company flagged an account for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children because of images Culp shared of child sex abuse. Investigators said they found over 800 such images on his devices.

AP-US-PORTLAND-POLICE

Portland police halt minor traffic stops, citing disparity

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon’s largest city are being advised to no longer pursue drivers for low-level traffic infractions — including expired plates and broken headlights — unless related to an immediate safety threat. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also announced on Tuesday that addition, if police do stop a driver then they must receive recorded consent before searching the vehicle and clearly inform the person that they have the right to refuse. Wheeler said both of the changes are in response to data showing a a disparate impact on Black drivers for traffic stops and vehicle searches. While 6% of Portlanders are Black, they account for 18% of traffic stops in the city.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-EVICTIONS

Oregon lawmakers pass amendment to ‘pause’ evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers passed a safety net for struggling tenants that will “pause” some evictions. Under the “Safe Harbor” amendment on Senate Bill 278 tenants, who are unable to pay their July or August rent, would not be evicted for 60 days if they provide proof to their landlord that they’ve applied for rental assistance through Oregon Housing and Community Services. The amended bill passed Tuesday will head to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk next to be signed. As of Tuesday, 10,830 households have completed applications for rent assistance in the state.

CHILD STARVATION-BAIL SET

Couple in court on murder allegation in starvation case

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The adoptive parents of a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington, boy who died from starvation had bail set at $1 million each during a court appearance in Clark County. The Columbian reports Felicia L. Adams and Jesse C. Franks appeared Monday in Superior Court on domestic violence charges of second-degree murder and homicide by abuse in Karreon Franks’ death. In response to the charges being read, Franks said, “I don’t know why I’m being charged with all of this.” Senior Deputy Prosecutor James Smith described the allegations as “extremely concerning.” Smith says Adams and Franks are each facing a minimum 20-year prison sentence if convicted.

JAIL DEATH-NO CHARGES

Kitsap County prosecutor declines charges in jail death

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — The Kitsap County prosecutor says he won’t file charges against corrections officers involved in last year’s death of a mentally ill murder suspect at the jail. Prosecutor Chad Enright says Sean Howell’s death could not be ruled “justified,” as that requires intent to kill. He says the evidence leads to the conclusion that Howell was unintentionally killed when officers tried to restrain him. Enright says if a person accidentally kills another while engaging in the lawful use of force, the killing is excusable, not justifiable. Sheriff Gary Simpson says an assessment of jail practices is underway by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

DAIRY WORKERS-SETTLEMENT

$1M settlement reached in dairy worker overtime lawsuit

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Yakima County Superior Court has granted final approval for a $1 million settlement that provides retroactive overtime pay for workers at a Lower Yakima Valley dairy. The settlement wraps up a class-action lawsuit filed in 2016 on behalf of nearly 300 workers of DeRuyter Brothers Dairy of Outlook. It alleged employees worked nine to 12 hours a day, six hours a week without rest breaks, meal pay or overtime pay. Most of the wage claims were resolved in a $600,000 settlement approved by the court in 2017. That settlement left unresolved a challenge to state law that exempted workers from overtime pay.

WILDFIRES-BURNING THE WOODS

Amid clamor to increase prescribed burns, obstacles await

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Six decades after University of California forestry professor Harold Biswell experimented with prescribed burns and was treated with ridicule, he is seen as someone whose ideas could save the U.S. West’s forests and ease wildfire dangers. Hundreds of millions of acres of forests have become overgrown and prone to wildfires that have devastated towns and blanketed the West Coast in smoke. Today, officials want to sharply increase prescribed burns. But several realities are stacked against them: The periods between wildfire seasons when prescribed burning can happen safely are shrinking; some forests are too overgrown to ignite without thinning; and prescribed fires can shroud towns in smoke.