Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 23.

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 23 10:00 AM Urban League of Portland mark first anniversary of federal agents deployed to Portland – Urban League of Portland holds a press conference to mark the first year anniversary of Federal agents deployed to Portland and the filing of their latest case of excessive force and civil rights violations. Speakers include attorney Portland Lawyers for Black Lives Michelle Burrows, Gabriel Chase, Nadia Dahab, Chris Larsen, Jane Moisan, David Park, Joe Piucci, and David Sugerman

Location: 10 N Russell St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://ulpdx.org, https://twitter.com/ULPDX

Contacts: Amy Anderson, Urban League of Portland, amylaurenanderson1@gmail.com, 1 503 806 7420

Please wear a mask inside the building. Speakers/clients who are vaccinated will be unmasked on camera. Once in conference room, those who show their vaccine cards may unmask if they choose to.

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM Oregon Applicant Review Committee of the Board on Public Safety Standards and Training meeting

Location: Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, 4190 Aumsville Hwy SE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Theresa Janda, State of Oregon, theresa.janda@state.or.us, 1 503 373 1553

The Applicant Review Committee meeting will be live streamed on the DPSST Facebook page @ https://www.facebook.com/DPSSTOregon

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 23 3:00 PM Bipartisan representatives call on administration to expedite support for Afghans awaiting special immigrant visas – House Committee on Foreign Affairs Ranking Member Michael McCaul, fellow Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, and Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Jason Crow call on the Biden administration to ‘expedite support for those Afghans still awaiting their special immigrant visas’, via bipartisan press conference with veterans of special operations, Afghan interpreters, and veteran advocacy groups

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://republicans-foreignaffairs.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseForeignGOP

Contacts: Gaby Hurt, House Committee on Foreign Affairs Republicans, gaby.hurt@mail.house.gov

Members of the media can RSVP to attend by emailing Gaby Hurt (gaby.hurt@mail.house.gov) by Wednesday, June 23, at 10AM ET

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 24 Nike Q4 earnings – Nike Q4 earnings, for the U.S. sportswear manufacturer

Weblinks: http://www.nike.com/main.html, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: KeJuan Wilkins, NIKE press, 1 971 473 2556

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 24 2:00 PM NIKE Inc: Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 24 NIKE Inc: Q4 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 25 – Sunday, Jul. 11 Oregon Bach Festival – Oregon Bach Festival * Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Eugene, OR

Weblinks: http://oregonbachfestival.org, https://twitter.com/oregonbachfest, #OBF21

Contacts: Jonathan Eifert, Oregon Bach Festival, jonathan.eifert@goldsoundmedia.com, 1 347 741 1913