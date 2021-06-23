Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:33 p.m.

OREGON KILLINGS

EUGENE, Ore. — A man accused in the killings of his father and two other people in a small Oregon city before he allegedly forced a woman to drive him more than 2,000 miles in her car to Wisconsin last week is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday. SENT: 470 words.

BIDEN CRIME

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced new efforts Wednesday to stem a rising national tide of violent crime, declaring the federal government is “taking on the bad actors doing bad things to our communities.” But questions persist about how effective the efforts can be in what could be a turbulent summer. SENT: 1080 words. With AP photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINE INCENTIVES

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio, the state that launched the national movement to offer millions of dollars in incentives to boost vaccination rates, planned to conclude its program Wednesday — still unable to crack the 50% vaccination threshold. The state’s not alone in mixed results for prize giving. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 900 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE CITY HALL PARK

SEATTLE — A local lawmaker wants to condemn a city-owned park in Seattle with a large homeless encampment next to a courthouse and declare the area a public safety hazard or nuisance property. SENT: 380 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

OLY–ATH-US TRACK TRIALS WHAT TO WATCH

EUGENE, Ore. — The most anticipated race with the U.S. Olympic track and field trials coming down the homestretch may be the women’s 400-meter hurdles. SENT: 830 words.

OLY–BKO-US ROSTER

USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Detroit’s Jerami Grant accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. SENT: 580 words.

OLY–SOC-CANADA OLYMPIC TEAM

Christine Sinclair, who holds the all-time record for international goals among both men and women, leads Canada’s roster for the Olympics. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 360 words. With AP photos.

OLY-ATH-US-Track-Trials-Nike-Connection

EUGENE, Ore. — Though frequently scrutinized the way any market leader is, Nike’s command over track and field has been tested over the past few years — if not in a pure dollar-for-dollar sense, then certainly in the way it is perceived by its most fervent followers. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 1450 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

CHILD SEX ABUSE VIDEOS-SENTENCE: 30 years for man who used child to make sexual-abuse videos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK JAIL: 25 people in jail custody test positive for COVID-19

TOPLESS BAR OWNER ARRESTED: Owner, manager of bar arrested over liquor license.

