Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 23.

Wednesday, Jun. 23 8:00 AM Milken Institute Future of Health summit continues (virtual) – Milken Institute Future of Health Summit continues, event for leaders from business, govt, science, education, philanthropy, and technology to address health challenges facing the U.S. and the world * Day two speakers include CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine, White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, Pfizer Vaccines Global President Scott Frisch, CDC Foundation President and CEO Judith Moore, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation President and CEO Richard Besser, Council on Black Health Executive Director Melicia Whitt-Glover, American Cancer Society CEO Karen Knudsen, Friends of Cancer Research President and CEO Jeff Allen, Pfizer Inflammation and Immunology Global President Mike Gladstone, National Minority Quality Forum President and CEO Gary Puckrein, and WorkingNation founder and CEO Arthur Bilger * Held virtually

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.milkeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/MilkenInstitute, #MIHealthSummit

Contacts: Enxhi Myslymi, Milken Institute media relations, emyslymi@milkeninstitute.org, 1 203 721 4840

Wednesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM Washington Gov. Inslee receives briefing on the work of the Governor’s Poverty Reduction Work Group – Washington Governor Jay Inslee meets with state agency leaders to hear how they are ‘working toward ensuring an equitable economic recovery by leveraging the work of the Governor’s Poverty Reduction Work Group’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ietCetloRPiVXL1Ta2QZng?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Wednesday, Jun. 23 2:00 PM Seattle City Council Homelessness Strategies and Investments meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Thursday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM Microsoft Windows event – Microsoft hosts a livestream detailing what’s next for Windows, with an announcement expected for Windows 11, the next iteration of the operating system

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews, #MicrosoftEvent

Contacts: WE Communications, Microsoft press (U.S.), rrt@we-worldwide.com, 1 425 638 7777