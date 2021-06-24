BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:15 p.m.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

SPOKANE, Wash. — Record-high heat is forecast in the normally mild-weathered Pacific Northwest this weekend, raising concerns about wildfires and the health of people in a region where many people don’t have air conditioning. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 620 words. With AP photo.

UBER SEATTLE SETTLEMENT

SEATTLE — Uber has agreed to pay more than $3.4 million to 15,000 drivers after making mistakes related to Seattle’s pioneering paid sick leave law covering gig workers. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 450 words.

EVICTION MORATORIUM WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he was extending the state’s eviction moratorium to Sept. 30, with some modifications, to ensure that federal COVID-19 relief funds intended for rental assistance are able to be accessed in time. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 650 words.

CANADA INDIGENOUS SCHOOL DEATHS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada said Thursday investigators have found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children — a discovery that follows last month’s report of 215 bodies found at another school. By Jim Morris. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who weren’t vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day — now down to under 300 — could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine. By Carla K. Johnson and Mike Stobbe. SENT: 910 words.

AMAZON UNION

NEW YORK — One of the nation’s largest union is aiming to unionize Amazon workers. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 410 words. With AP photos.

MICROSOFT WINDOWS

Microsoft has unveiled the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, that has sleeker visual features and is more open to third-party apps. SENT: 510 words. With AP photos.

SNAKE RIVER TEMPERATURE

LEWISTON, Idaho — Authorities have started releasing cold water from a northern Idaho dam to keep Snake River water temperatures cool to help migrating salmon and steelhead. SENT: 310 words.

BORDER CLOSURE POINT ROBERTS, EXCHANGE

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. — A fire chief is warning of a looming “humanitarian crisis” on the peninsula of Point Roberts in northwest Washington state. By Tom Banse of KUOW. SENT: 1020 words.

SPORTS

HKN KRAKEN COACH

SEATTLE The Seattle Kraken hired Dave Hakstol on Thursday as head coach of the expansion franchise that will begin play this fall. By Tim Booth. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

SEATTLE MAN ISIS: Seattle man pleads not guilty to trying to join ISIS.

RENTAL RULES: Council’s rental rules to become law without mayor signature.

BOEING CZECH AIRLINE LAWSUIT: Czech airline sues Boeing over losses related to 737 MAX.