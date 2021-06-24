Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The state will continue playing the $4,551-per-month housing stipend for Idaho’s governor for now, a special legislative committee has decided, but the panel will reconsider the matter later this year. The Idaho Press reported Thursday that the Governor’s Housing Committee voted unanimously to keep the stipend in place. The panel will meet again in November or December to consider possible changes. Idaho is one of just five states that doesn’t provide an official residence for its governor; the other four are Arizona, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. Some states have historic governor’s mansions; some require their governors to live in those.

CASCADE, Idaho (AP) — West-central Idaho authorities say one woman died and another was injured when a tree fell on their car at a campground during a windstorm. Gem County officials say the women took shelter in their vehicle Tuesday night at the U.S. Forest Service’s Antelope Campground near Sage Hen Reservoir in the Boise National Forest. The area is south of Cascade. Officials say a large tree snapped, and the upper part fell on the vehicle. One woman died at the scene and the other was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Names haven’t been released. The National Weather Service says winds reached 70 mph in the area.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Voracious grasshoppers emerging in huge numbers are threatening to eat their way through vast areas of western rangeland where cattle graze. The outbreak adds to the woes of a western U.S. drought that is drying up waterways, sparking wildfires and leaving famers scrambling for water. In central Montana, more than 50 miles from the nearest town, rancher Frank Wiederrick says the grasshoppers “are cleaning us out.” He fears he’ll have to sell his cows as the infestation worsens. U.S. agriculture officials are launching what could become their largest campaign since the 1980s to kill grasshoppers by spraying the range with pesticides from aircraft.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Just over half of Idaho adults have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Officials say it happened in the state about two months after the 50% mark was reached nationwide. Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said Tuesday that the state is unlikely to meet the national goal of at least 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4. But she says the state continues to make slow gains in vaccination rates. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Idaho has the eighth lowest adult partial COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country.