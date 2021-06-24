Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A man accused in the killings of his father and two other people in a small Oregon city before he allegedly forced a woman to drive him more than 2,000 miles in her car to Wisconsin last week is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday. The Register-Guard reports Oen Evan Nicholson is suspected of killing three people on Friday including his father, Charles Nicholson, another man at the Mill Casino RV campground; and a woman working at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says autopsy reports released Wednesday found the “manner of death for all three victims is homicide.”

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Coos Bay man has been sentenced to three decades in federal prison after he admitted to using a 3-year-old child to make sexually abusive videos and disseminated them online. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Keith James Atherton pleaded guilty to using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. U.S. District Judge Ann L. Aiken sentenced him Wednesday to the maximum prison term of 30 years followed by a life term of supervised release, in federal court in Eugene. He must also register as a sex offender. Court records say investigators seized digital devices containing at least 35,000 images and 8,000 videos depicting the sexual abuse of infants, toddlers, and young children.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state that launched the movement to offer millions of dollars in incentives to boost vaccination rates is concluding its program still unable to crack the 50% vaccination threshold. Wednesday’s winners of the program launched by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine last month will include an adult who will take home $1 million and a child who’ll receive a full college scholarship. The Ohio Lottery was scheduled to name the winners at the end of the lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show. About 5.5 million people in Ohio have received at least one shot of the vaccine, or about 47% of the population.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A drought blanketing the U.S. West is drying up waterways, sparking wildfires and leaving famers scrambling for water. Next up: voracious grasshoppers. U.S. agriculture officials are launching what could become their largest campaign since the 1980s to kill grasshoppers in western states. Ranchers fear the insects will strip bare the public and private rangeland where cattle graze. In central Montana, more than 50 miles from the nearest town, rancher Frank Wiederrick says the grasshoppers “are cleaning us out” and fears he’ll have to sell his cows as the infestation worsens. Scientists say such outbreaks could become more common as climate change shifts rainfall patterns.