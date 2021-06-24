Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A 20-year-old Seattle man has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge that he tried to join the Islamic State group. Federal prosecutors say Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested late last month at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as he checked in for a flight to Cairo. A complaint filed in U.S. District Court said members of a Seattle-area mosque who had been trying to de-radicalize Williams were the ones who tipped off the FBI that he continued to espouse violence and extremism. A magistrate judge set trial for Aug. 9.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Hours after the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was extending state protections to Sept. 30, with some modifications. Inslee said Thursday he wanted to ensure that federal COVID-19 relief funds intended for rental assistance are able to be accessed in time and that programs approved by state lawmakers, including a “right to counsel” measure that ensures low-income tenants have legal representation when faced with an eviction, are up and running before moratorium protections were fully lifted.

SEATTLE (AP) — Czech airline Smartwings has filed a lawsuit against Boeing in Seattle for the damage to its business from grounding of the 737 MAX following fatal crashes. The suit was moved to King County Superior Court from a court in Boeing’s headquarter city of Chicago. Smartwings is seeking compensation for the financial losses it incurred. It also seeks the return of one airplane and the refund of payments on that jet and advance payments on others. Smartwings ordered eight MAXs directly from Boeing and agreed to lease an additional 31 MAXs. Boeing declined to comment on the lawsuit.

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. (AP) — A fire chief is warning of a looming “humanitarian crisis” on the peninsula of Point Roberts in northwest Washington state. It’s a predicament brought on by pandemic-related restrictions on crossing the U.S.-Canada border. Point Roberts is a geographic oddity whose only overland connection to the rest of the U.S. goes through the suburbs of Vancouver, Canada. Community leaders argue there is no reason to restrict their border crossing anymore given that nearly everyone living on the five square mile peninsula is fully vaccinated. But last week, the Canadian government extended the nonessential border crossing ban for another month through July 21.