Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Story’s two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers provided more than enough offensive punch on a day German Márquez was outstanding on the mound. Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning before it was broken up on a solo homer from Taylor Trammell. Márquez allowed two hits and struck out seven over eight innings.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Transgender runner CeCe Telfer will not be allowed to compete in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at U.S. Olympic trials because Telfer has not met the conditions World Athletics established in its eligibility regulations for certain women’s events. Telfer competed for the men’s team at Division II Franklin Pierce but took time off then came back to compete for the women’s team. In 2019, Telfer won the NCAA title. Telfer was entered in this week’s trials, but World Athletics put out new guidelines in 2019 that closed off international women’s events of between 400 meters and a mile to athletes who did not meet the eligibility requirements.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The most anticipated race with the U.S. Olympic track and field trials coming down the homestretch may be the women’s 400-meter hurdles. It will feature Olympic champion and world-record holder Dalilah Muhammad trying to hold off rapidly rising star Sydney McLaughlin. This figures to be a sizzling race on what’s supposed to be a scorcher of a final weekend. The weather forecast is calling for temperatures to reach triple digits. It’s why the men’s and women’s 20-kilometer walks were pushed back two hours, to 7 a.m. local time. Other events to watch include sprinter Noah Lyles’ bid to make the team in the 200.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Though frequently scrutinized the way any market leader is, Nike’s command over track and field has been tested over the past few years — if not in a pure dollar-for-dollar sense, then certainly in the way it is perceived by its most fervent followers. Gender equity battles have led to the defection of several high-profile women runners. A sordid doping case involving Nike’s most high-profile coach continues to play out this summer at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Nike’s role in developing new boundary-pushing technology for long-distance running shoes has garnered its share of sideways glances. All of it leads to a conversation about the company’s long-term strategy as the sport converges on its home in Eugene for Olympic trials.