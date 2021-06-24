ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Thursday:Lucky For Life
23-26-31-35-46, Lucky Ball: 12
(twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: twelve)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $50 millionPick 3 Day
8-5-0
(eight, five, zero)Pick 3 Night
5-3-8
(five, three, eight)Pick 4 Day
7-8-6-9
(seven, eight, six, nine)Pick 4 Night
0-5-4-9
(zero, five, four, nine)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $75 millionWeekly Grand
13-25-26-28-29
(thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
